JCU and UH respond to Notre Dame College's closure

With Notre Dame College closing at the conclusion of this spring semester, John Carroll University (JCU) is one of nine local institutions of higher learning to step up to support affected students.

JCU has entered into an agreement to serve as a teach-out partner. For all Notre Dame students who qualify, JCU will offer automatic admission, no lost credit, and net price matching.

“We are deeply saddened by Notre Dame College’s announcement of their upcoming closure,” JCU announced on its website, www.jcu.edu. “Our deepest condolences are with all who love this institution, which has served a mission of Catholic higher education in our community for more than a century.”

University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said the loss of Notre Dame College is felt not just in South Euclid, but in University Heights as well.

“Being a neighboring community of South Euclid, Notre Dame College is practically in our neighborhood,” Brennan said. “University Heights has always been at the heart of educational opportunities at every level, both within our city limits or just minutes away.

“During this difficult time, I appreciate greatly the willingness of John Carroll University and other partnering universities to provide suitable alternatives to Notre Dame College students. I am hopeful that every NDC student finds a good fit for completing their degree through the Teach Out program.”

Other partnering institutions include Baldwin Wallace University, Cleveland State University, Kent State University, Lake Erie College, Ursuline College, Walsh University, and Mercyhurst University.