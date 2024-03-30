Forest Hill Church celebrates America's indigenous peoples

On April 27, Forest Hill Church invites the community to dive into the vibrant world of America's Indigenous Peoples!

The church will host Robin Pease, artistic director of Kulture Kids and proud descendant of Indigenous Americans. as she brings Native American music, stories, and traditions to life in an immersive performance.

Doors to the event will open at 4 p.m., with the main program scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. Forest Hill Church is located at 3031 Monticello Blvd., in Cleveland Heights.

Pease, who has a theater background from the Boston Conservatory and Case Western Reserve University, invites the audience to engage actively in the program, which offers an enlightening journey into the heart of indigenous heritage; one that honors and recognizes the enduring legacy and contributions of indigenous peoples, often marginalized and ignored.

The program will culminate in a Q-and-A session that promises to deepen the collective understanding of, and connection to, American’s indigenous culture.

To join in this celebration of resilience, culture, and legacy, RSVP by sending an e-mail to racialequitybuddies@fhcperesb.org.

This program is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Outreach Committee of the Presbytery of the Western Reserve. The program’s sponsors are Racial Equity Buddies; Social Justice Advocacy Ministry of Federated Church, Chagrin Falls; and the Community Congregation of Chesterland.