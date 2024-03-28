CHGT helps navigate Earth Month

Throughout Earth Month, communities worldwide come together to celebrate and advocate for environmental conservation and sustainability. From grassroots initiatives to global campaigns, the month of April serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and preserve the planet for future generations.

“Amidst the challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation, there is a growing call for increased community participation in addressing these pressing issues,” said Gail Larson, Cleveland Heights council member and chair of its Municipal Services and Environmental Sustainability Committee.

“The ‘Earth Month in the Heights’ initiative answers that call by inviting residents of all ages and abilities to engage in organizing and participating in ‘green actions.’ These activities have a tangible impact on our local environment and also foster a sense of shared purpose that inspires meaningful change in the choices we make.”

Earth Month in the Heights kicks off on April 3 with “Make and Take,” a free community party hosted by Made Cleveland on Coventry Road. “We’ll craft bird feeders and shopping bags from upcycled materials as a way to inspire people to think about repurposing before discarding,” explained owner Ash O’Connor. “Reducing waste and being more mindful in our consumption patterns is something that collectively can make a real difference in decreasing our carbon footprint.”

On April 20, the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes in partnership with Shaker Heights Library will host a Community Swap. Nia Turner, community engagement manager, noted, “The purpose of this ‘no-buy’ event is to provide a space where neighbors can exchange, give, and take clothes, appliances, tools, home decor, and more in a sustainable and charitable way.”

Other Earth Month programs at the Nature Center include a solar eclipse watch party (April 8), and a workshop on how to build an eco-friendly backyard (April 24).

“April is a special time at the Heights libraries,” said Strategic Projects Manager Kaela Sweeney. “We are very focused on sustainability, and Earth Month gives us the opportunity to engage with the community in conversations and activities related to environmental stewardship.”

Heights Libraries’ upcoming events include a seed-starting workshop at the Coventry Village branch (April 16) and, at the Lee Road branch, a solution-focused climate discussion guided by MIT’s Climate Simulator (April 18) and a native plants workshop (April 25).

Homeowners looking for ideas on how to lead more eco-friendly lives can visit the Sustainable Home Fair on April 21, hosted by the city of University Heights at the Wiley school building. There, attendees can learn how to make their homes more energy efficient, less costly to operate, and more sustainable.

On April 22, Home Repair Resource Center in Cleveland Heights will offer an Organic Lawn Care workshop which aims to inform the community about the dangers of pesticides and offer nature-friendlier alternatives.

Green-space cleanups are perennial Earth Month events, and Heights volunteers will have several opportunities to participate, including joining Cleveland Heights Green Team (CHGT) in its ongoing beautification of Caledonia Ravine (April 6), and assisting Friends of Forest Hill Park in its sweep of Forest Hill Boulevard (April 27).

CHGT will also host several cleanups with students in area parks and encourages Heights groups to join in by organizing beautification projects in their own neighborhoods.

For a complete list of Heights Earth Month events, visit www.chgreenteam.org/earth-month-in-the-heights to access the interactive Earth Month in the Heights Calendar of Events and the Events Details page, which includes links to organizers’ websites and registration forms.