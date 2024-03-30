Chamber Collective premieres 'Oath Breaker'

The newly reinvented Cleveland Chamber Collective takes the stage at Disciples Christian Church in Cleveland Heights for its inaugural concert on April 20, at 7:30 p.m.

The new lineup features some faces familiar to the Cleveland chamber music scene, including violinist Emily Cornelius, flutist Linda White, and pianist Eric Charnofsky. Also joining the band are up-and-coming performers, including violist Brian Slawta and cellist Trevor Kazarian, with returning percussionist Dylan Moffitt

The collective will premiere Oath Breaker, a piece that takes the audience on a 60-minute journey of anger, grief, and hope, “striving to come to grips with the events of Jan. 6 and the subsequent fallout.”

The composer refers to the work as a Requiem in form and presentation, stating that his hope for the piece is an “emotional and spiritual process, like a mass or similar spiritual sequence.”

The piece features the full ensemble and electronic playback, with each member of the collective taking a solo. The digital elements consist of musical sounds as well as text. Instead of the traditional Latin liturgy, the composition incorporates quotes by Shakespeare, Lincoln, Cervantes, Elizabeth I and others, as well as testimony, texts and tweets, to conjure the images and emotions from that day.

This concert is scheduled to be recorded live and live-streamed through the band’s Facebook page.

A second performance is scheduled for Sunday, April 28, at 3:30 p.m., at Inlet Dance Theater’s studio, the Estuary, located in the Pivot Center for Art, Dance and Expression, at 2937 West 25th St. in Cleveland.

Both concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, visit Cleveland Chamber Collective’s website, www.chambercollective.org, and follow the group on Facebook.