Best of the Heights: Nominate your favorite Heights business

Since 2005, FutureHeights has conducted the Best of the Heights Awards to recognize the unique attributes of businesses in Cleveland Heights and University Heights, and their contributions to the local economy. The categories for awards, time of the year and process have varied over the years; however, the main purpose of the Best of Heights Awards remains the same to highlight local businesses in the Heights and to promote the importance of shopping local.

This year, FutureHeights is expanding to try to increase the visibility and variety of nominations across all Heights business districts, increase awareness of shopping local, and raising funds to help grow and strengthen our Local Business Outreach & Support program.

First, we are excited to announce that this year a formal nomination process has been added to promote visibility and increase the variety in nominated businesses. The nomination process will open online (futureheights.org) on April 1 and close on May 17. Finalists will be published in the June issue of the Heights Observer. It is encouraged that participants nominate their favorite businesses online, however, a paper nomination form may be mailed or dropped off to the FutureHeights office by 5pm on May 17.

During the months of nominating and voting, FutureHeights will be running a reverse raffle to raise funds for our Local Business & Outreach program. In addition to sponsoring the Best of the Heights Awards annually, FutureHeights sponsors the Heights Music Hop, and of course, publishes the Heights Observer. However, we also offer support and collaborate with small businesses all year long. We know that supporting local business owners and promoting shopping locally means that your money is staying within the community, rather than being sent off to a corporate headquarters. Local businesses (not to be confused with chains) often employ your neighbors, contribute to local taxes, and reinvest in their own operations – creating a cycle that benefits everyone. More details and tickets for purchase will be available when nominations open online, and winning tickets announced in August at the Best of the Heights Awards Celebration!

One last announcement, the Heights Observer is excited to add a new special feature monthly to announce the openings of new businesses in the Heights. If you own a new business, or know of a new business opening, contact FutureHeights at info@futureheights.org.

As always, if your business would like to be a distribution hub for the Heights Observer contact us and we will have a delivery volunteer add you to their route. We are always looking for VIP’s, Volunteers with Intention and Purpose to deliver the Heights Observer. Contact VIP Coordinator Brenda Bailey at bbailey@futureheights.org.