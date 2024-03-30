An unofficial list of CH boards and commissions

For interested Cleveland Heights residents, the following is an unofficial list of the city's standing (i.e., continually operating) citizen boards and commissions.

Appointed by city council:

Architectural Board of Review

Board of Zoning Appeals

Citizens Advisory Committee

Climate & Environmental Sustainability Committee*

Commission on Aging

Community Improvement Awards Committee*

Landmark Commission

Lead-Safe Advisory Board*

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board

Planning Commission

Transportation & Mobility Committee*

*These have a limited number of mayoral appointments, all subject to council confirmation.

All members appointed by the mayor, subject to city council confirmation:

Arts Commission

Civil Service Commission

Community Improvement Corporation

We have not included ad hoc bodies, such as the Charter Review Commission, or the Racial Justice Task Force, which are periodically convened and disbanded after their work is completed. We also did not list the Fair Practices Board, which appears to be defunct, nor the Board of Control which, as stipulated in the Cleveland Heights charter, does not accept citizen applications.