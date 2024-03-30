An unofficial list of CH boards and commissions
For interested Cleveland Heights residents, the following is an unofficial list of the city's standing (i.e., continually operating) citizen boards and commissions.
Appointed by city council:
Architectural Board of Review
Board of Zoning Appeals
Citizens Advisory Committee
Climate & Environmental Sustainability Committee*
Commission on Aging
Community Improvement Awards Committee*
Landmark Commission
Lead-Safe Advisory Board*
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
Planning Commission
Transportation & Mobility Committee*
*These have a limited number of mayoral appointments, all subject to council confirmation.
All members appointed by the mayor, subject to city council confirmation:
Arts Commission
Civil Service Commission
Community Improvement Corporation
We have not included ad hoc bodies, such as the Charter Review Commission, or the Racial Justice Task Force, which are periodically convened and disbanded after their work is completed. We also did not list the Fair Practices Board, which appears to be defunct, nor the Board of Control which, as stipulated in the Cleveland Heights charter, does not accept citizen applications.
Deborah Van Kleef and Carla Rautenberg
Deborah Van Kleef and Carla Rautenberg are writers, editors and longtime residents of Cleveland Heights. Contact them at heightsdemocracy@gmail.com.