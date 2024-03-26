Boyd resigns from CH City Council

Cleveland Heights City Council Member Janine Boyd, elected last November to a four-year term, announced her resignation at the March 18 meeting of CH City Council. Boyd and her family plan to move to Virginia.

Via letter, Boyd informed Council President Tony Cuda on March 4 that she would officially resign on March 18.

Council immediately announced it would be seeking applicants to fill her seat for the remainder of 2024. The application was posted on the city’s website, www.clevelandheights.gov, on March 19, and applications are due March 29.

The seat will be on the ballot this November, and the winning candidate in that election will serve through Dec. 31, 2027, the remainder of Boyd’s unexpired term.

The Cleveland Heights City Charter stipulates that council has 45 days in which to appoint a new council member to fill a vacated seat.

If council fails to appoint a new council member by the deadline, the mayor then assumes responsibility for filling the council seat.

That is what transpired the last time CH City Council had a vacancy, after Josie Moore resigned in December 2022. When the six council members failed to appoint a seventh by the deadline, Mayor Seren appointed Boyd in February 2023.

At the end of its March 18 meeting, council outlined a tentative timeline for filling the vacancy within the 45 days:

April 2–12: League of Women Voters of Cuyahoga County, Heights Chapter, to interview applicants.

April 15: Council to begin reviewing videotaped interviews.

May 2: Council deadline for appointing a new candidate. (Council may choose to appoint someone sooner.)





As in the past, the applications and videotaped interviews will be posted on the city’s website.

In her resignation letter, Boyd stated, in part, “I am grateful to have had another opportunity to craft and pass comprehensive legislation from this honorable position in our local government. Legislation that further protects victims of domestic violence, members of our LGBTQI+ community, and women’s health.”

Boyd first served on CH City Council from 2012 to 2014, before being elected in November 2014 to represent District 9 in the Ohio State House, where she served from 2015 to 2022. In the House, she replaced her mother, Rep. Barbara Boyd, who did not seek re-election due to term limits.

Boyd was originally appointed to city council in October 2012, and, in 2013, ran unopposed to serve out the remainder of that unexpired two-year term. In February 2015, city council appointed now-Mayor Seren to serve out Boyd's unexpired council term.