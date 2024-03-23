Caddy receives full ride to college

Vincent Roark, a Cleveland Heights resident who attends Saint Ignatius High School, is one of 17 Ohio students to be awarded the Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship. A full housing and tuition scholarship for golf caddies, it is the nation’s largest privately funded scholarship program.

Throughout high school, Roark balanced a caddying job at Canterbury Golf Club with academics, cheerleading, and volunteer work. This fall, he will begin college as an Evans Scholar, attending The Ohio State University.

The Western Golf Association (WGA) has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. Known as one of golf’s favorite charities, it is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.

To qualify for the Evans Scholarship, each student must meet the program’s four selection criteria and show a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.

More than 12,040 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. in 1930.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new group of student caddies to the Evans Scholars family,” said WGA Chairman Steve Colnitis. “Their dedication in the classroom, on the golf course and in their communities represents what our Program has been about since 1930.”

Funds for the scholarship come mostly from contributions by more than 36,000 golfers who belong to the Evans Scholars Par Club program. Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $15 million annually, and all proceeds from the BMW Championship—the penultimate PGA Tour Playoff event in the tour’s FedExCup competition—benefit the program.

To learn more, visit wgaesf.org.