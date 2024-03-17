'Match Madness' tips off for Coventry PEACE Park

The Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries (FFHL) has launched a “Match Madness” campaign to help pay for the basketball half-court in the new Coventry PEACE Park.

An anonymous donor will match up to $25,000 in donations received by FFHL between March 17 and April 8, coinciding with the men’s NCAA basketball tournament (aka "March Madness").

The half-court will feature a graphic representation of Dugway Brook, which flows beneath the playground, a basketball hoop, and a concrete retaining wall that can be used for developing other ball skills.

On March 27, Cilantro Taqueria in Coventry Village (at 2783 Euclid Heights Blvd.) will support FFHL’s Match Madness campaign by donating 20% of receipts from customers who mention “Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries” when ordering. These funds also will be matched by the donor.

PEACE Park—located next to the Coventry Village Branch Library, the Coventry PEACE Building, and the Coventry Village commercial district—will undergo a complete renovation in 2024, with groundbreaking scheduled for July 7. The community-driven design will comprise more than 100 trees, an ADA-accessible walking path, a 20-foot-tall cardinal climbing structure with a 32-foot slide, benches, a pollinator garden, and rainwater filtration.

Donations can be made at bit.ly/ffhlnews or by sending a check to FFHL c/o Heights Libraries, 2345 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, 44118. Prospective donors are also welcome to send an e-mail to jack@valancy.com, or call 216-721-8990.

More details about the project also can be found at bit.ly/ffhlnews.