Reaching Heights hosts annual Spelling Bee April 10

On April 10, at 7 p.m., Reaching Heights will host its 33rd Annual Adult Community Spelling Bee at the Heights High Auditorium.

In this popular event, up to 25 three-person teams compete for the coveted Bee Trophy—and earn bragging rights for a whole year.

Proceeds from this friendly competition enable Reaching Heights to support teachers, enrich students and connect the community to Heights public schools. This year, the funds raised will support the Many Villages Tutoring program and the Role Model Speakers program.

To help support reaching Heights, form a team of three and vie for the thrill of victory! Reaching Heights welcomes teams of all kinds: businesses, community groups, religious institutions, nonprofits, schools and universities, music groups, sports teams, school groups, street clubs, friends, and more. Team registration is $500; additional fundraising efforts are welcome.

While teams competing is how Reaching Heights raises funds, participating in the audience is free and family-friendly. Since 1992, the Reaching Heights annual Spelling Bee has been a community favorite.

Those not comfortable getting up on stage can show their support through sponsorship of a team, or of Reaching Heights directly, or by placing an ad in the event’s Bee program to promote a business or organization while supporting the Heights’ great public schools.

For complete information about participating, visit www.reachingheights.org or e-mail tina@reachingheights.org.