Add your Earth Month event to CHGT's calendar

Are you planning a “green” event in April in the Heights? If you are, or if you know of one, tell the Cleveland Heights Green Team (CHGT).

CHGT is compiling an Earth Month in the Heights Events Calendar. The purpose of this crowdsourced initiative is to inspire action and to remind everyone that every effort on behalf of the environment counts.

Submit information about an event here. CHGT will add it to the calendar and share it with the community, inviting everyone to participate.

This initiative is organized by CHGT in partnership with Heights Libraries and the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes.

For more information, and to see what events have already been planned and submitted, click on this link.