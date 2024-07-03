March 13 class invites families of young children to hands-on music program

On Wednesday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m., Connecting for Kids will present a hands-on music program, Music Therapy & More, for families with children ages 6 and younger.

The session will be held at the Lee Road Library, and is designed to teach families how to use music to improve their child's academic, motor, communication and social skills, and behavior.

Connecting for Kids offers free programs throughout Northeast Ohio. This is the first Music Therapy & More class to be offered at a branch of Heights Libraries.

Registration is required. Register online at www.connectingforkids.org/register, via e-mail (info@connectingforkids.org) or call/text 440-570-5908.