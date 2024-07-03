March 13 class invites families of young children to hands-on music program

by Lorilynn Wolf

A child experiments with making music as part of a Connecting for Kids Music Therapy & More class in 2023. [photo courtesy Connecting for Kids] 

On Wednesday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m., Connecting for Kids will present a hands-on music program, Music Therapy & More, for families with children ages 6 and younger.

The session will be held at the Lee Road Library, and is designed to teach families how to use music to improve their child's academic, motor, communication and social skills, and behavior.

Connecting for Kids offers free programs throughout Northeast Ohio. This is the first Music Therapy & More class to be offered at a branch of Heights Libraries.

Registration is required. Register online at www.connectingforkids.org/register, via e-mail (info@connectingforkids.org) or call/text 440-570-5908.

Lorilynn Wolf

Lorilynn Wolf is communications director for Connecting for Kids

Read More on Heights Kids
Volume 17, Issue 4, Posted 10:09 AM, 03.07.2024