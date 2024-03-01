Thank you to Stone Oven

To the Editor:

This is a love letter and thank you note to John Emerman and Tatyana Rehn.

Thank you for creating a comfy gathering space where the food is healthy and sweet and multigrain. The soup is hot, and the delicious sandwiches have creative names. Children are always welcome.

When community members came to you asking for donations, you always helped. Your employees are kind and patient, and your bathrooms are clean.

I am sorry to see you retire, but as a retired person, I can tell you it’s pretty great. I hope you both enjoy the next phase of your lives and find projects that will feed your souls.

Your Lee Road Stone Oven project is a real gem. Thank you for everything.