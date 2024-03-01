'Something Clean' gets regional premiere at Dobama

March 8–30, Dobama Theatre will present the regional premiere of "Something Clean" by Selina Fillinger, directed by Shannon Sindelar.

Described by The New York Times as “a beautifully observed, richly compassionate new drama,” the play is both suspenseful and stirring. It follows Charlotte, a devoted mother, wife, and respectable member of the community, who struggles to make sense of her own grief, love and culpability when an act of violence is committed by a family member.

The inspiration for "Something Clean" was an article about Brock Turner, the Stanford University swimmer from Ohio who sexually assaulted a woman behind a dumpster. Fillinger, the playwright, said, “I was following that story, and I saw a photo of him walking to court holding his mother’s hand. It was an incredibly domestic and maternal image. She looked stoic and warm; she looked almost like she was taking him to his first day of school. If you saw the photo out of context, you wouldn’t have known she was walking her rapist son to court. I couldn’t stop thinking, what is the cognitive dissonance you have to do every single day when you’re a woman whose son was seen raping another woman? To me, it was fascinating, and I wanted to see if I could write about sexual assault without giving voice to a rapist character or depicting a rape on stage.”

This production will continue Dobama’s Full Circle program, which connects audiences with organizations relevant to each production. Because "Something Clean" deals with themes of sexual assault, Dobama is partnering with the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center (CRCC). A representative from that organization will participate in the rehearsal process, literature will be available at every show, and panel discussions are being planned to follow select Saturday night performances. Donations to CRCC will be collected throughout the play’s run.

Fillinger is an award-winning, internationally produced writer and performer. At 28, she became one of the youngest female playwrights to be produced on Broadway, and at 29 she was named to the Forbes 30-Under-30 list for Hollywood/Entertainment. "Something Clean" was commissioned by Chicago’s Sideshow Theatre Company and made its New York premiere at Roundabout Theatre Company in 2019.

Dobama’s production will feature Derdriu Ring*, Robert Ellis*, Isaiah Betts, and Doug Sutherland, with scenic design by Naoko Skala, lighting design and technical direction by Jeremy Paul, sound design by Angie Hayes, costume design by Lainey Bodenburg, props design by Andy Zicari, intimacy direction by Casey Venema, and stage management by Katherine Swartzbeck*. (*Denotes Actors’ Equity Association members.)

Dobama is a union, professional theatre dedicated to producing important new plays that have yet to premiere in the region. The theatre offers a need-based Pay What You Can program for all performances—simply show up to the box office one hour prior to curtain, and any available seat may be purchased for $1 or more.

For a complete performance schedule, ticket prices, and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre Box Office at 216-932-3396, or visit www.dobama.org/something-clean.