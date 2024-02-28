Register now for free spring-break arts classes

During this year’s school spring break, on Tuesday, March 26, and Thursday, March 28, the Cultural Arts Center at Disciples Christian Church (DCC) will offer free art classes for kids in grades one through four and grades five through eight.

The classes—in which everyone who registers will take part—will comprise circus arts, taught by WIZBANG Circus School; dance, from Blakk Jakk Dance Collective; and art activities from the Center for Arts Inspired Learning.

The classes will be held 1–4 p.m., on Tuesday, March 26, and Thursday, March 28, and will take place at DCC’s Cultural Arts Center, 3663 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights.

All three arts organizations regularly offer programs, for young people and adults, at the Cultural Arts Center. The Center hosts art education programs and performances throughout the year, including classical music and musical instruction, community theater, circus skills, and dance and drumming.

The spring-break classes are free, but space is limited. Register using the QR code attached here. For additional information, call DCC at 216-382-5344.