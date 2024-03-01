Recognizing a CH employee's kindness

To the Editor:

I want to recognize a kindness shown to me on Jan. 16. On this very snowy day, while returning my recycling container to my backyard, I slipped and fell.

I wasn't wearing gloves and scooted myself to my picnic table. I was not successful getting up, because my boots kept slipping. My neighbors were not home, and I did not have my phone with me. I scooted to the car and tried to get in, but my boots kept sliding in the snow. At that point I was very worried as I did not know how I would get any help. My fingers had no sensation and were red.

When the Cleveland Heights refuse truck pulled up at the end of my drive, I called out. Luckily the gentleman heard me and came up the driveway. George helped me up and asked if I had my keys. I was so grateful for his rescue. I had already been out there in the 10-degree temperature for a half hour, and I was concerned that no one would hear me and wasn't sure what would happen. He made sure I got in safely. His thoughtful kindness will never be forgotten.

About an hour later my doorbell rang and on my porch was a police officer. She was directed by George to do a wellness call and inquired how I was doing. George had mentioned to her how red my fingers were from the cold, and I let her know they were warmed up and fine.

George went above and beyond to care for another. His follow-up with the wellness check showed such a sense of community. I wanted to recognize and thank him, so I called the city and even the mayor’s office to commend him for his kindness. If there were more people like George, we would have a very different world.