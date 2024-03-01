Missed opportunities and untapped potential

Cleveland Heights is a city rich in resources—residential and commercial, human, natural and historical. But to be home to a vibrant, flourishing community, a city needs leaders who will nurture these resources. This can mean anything from maintaining roads and sewer pipes, to restoring park habitats, to providing conditions that encourage residents to contribute and staff to do their best work. Tending to the needs of a city requires a balance between day-to-day attention and forward-looking imagination. In all realms, it requires constant effort to stay ahead of the forces of entropy, stagnation and decay.

At one time our housing preservation programs set the standard to which neighboring communities aspired. In a recent opinion, Tom Bier pointed out that, due to deteriorating housing stock, over the past 60 years Cleveland Heights has lost a billion dollars in property taxes. ("Housing inspection and code compliance should be top priorities," Heights Observer, February 2024.) "The loss," he stated, "is much the result of CH City Hall's decades-long failure to recognize that housing inspection and code compliance are its most important functions."

Bier writes with authority, but reading his modest bio ("Tom Bier has lived in Cleveland Heights for 50 years.") you might not know the source of that assuredness. For all his humility, Tom Bier, Ph.D., is the retired director of the Center for Housing Research and Policy at Cleveland State University's Levin School of Urban Affairs. He is a nationally recognized expert on housing markets, population movement, urban sprawl and urban development.

Cleveland Heights is home to many residents like Bier—retirees and mid-career adults with a wide variety of knowledge and experience. Some voluntarily serve on citizen boards and commissions, but many no longer feel welcome to contribute in a manner that suits their abilities and inclinations. Yes, our city’s commissions must be diverse, representative and productive; this should not mean discouraging those with subject-matter expertise.

The theme of wasted opportunities came up again as we watched on video a recent Charter Review Commission meeting. Commission members listened to South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo describe her relationship with her city council. Now in her 21st year as mayor, Welo previously served on council. Frustrations she experienced during those eight years [of council service] have informed the way she leads.

In local government, Welo explained, "The biggest check and balance is that your council approves [the mayor’s] budget.”

For council members to use their power effectively, they must be thoroughly aware, in practical terms, of how the funds they have authorized are used throughout the year. Thus, said Welo, "they must have access to every one of my directors." To this end, each South Euclid council committee chair meets monthly with the relevant department director and they communicate informally between meetings. South Euclid's council members (four elected by ward, and three at large) also freely contact department heads to help resolve residents' problems.

Welo's approach contrasts sharply with that of Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren, who, upon taking office in January 2022, imposed the requirement that council members request information only through him. Procedures have loosened up slightly since then, but council members still cannot meet regularly with staff or collaborate on generating ideas and translating them into legislation. We are all poorer for these restrictions.

Of all the challenges facing Cleveland Heights, the greatest ones right now are internal. Two imperatives are clear: Shake up the housing and building operations sufficiently to restore rigorous code enforcement pronto; and create a welcoming culture which enables and trusts staff, residents and elected officials to give their best.

[Correction to our February column: In last month's column, we incorrectly identified the director of Cleveland Heights' Information Technology Department. He is Ryan Prosser.]