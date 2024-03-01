Meet you at The Walt for the solar eclipse
Join Cooper the Brand Ambassador and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan at The Walt for a Solar Eclipse Party.
The city of University Heights is teaming up with Heights Libraries and Destination Cleveland to host an eclipse-viewing event at Walter Stinson Community Park on April 8.
Details will be announced in early March.
Mike Cook
Mike Cook is the communications and civic engagement director for University Heights.
Volume 17, Issue 3, Posted 2:52 PM, 02.28.2024