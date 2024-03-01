JCU joins North Coast conference

John Carroll University (JCU) has announced that it will join the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) beginning Fall 2025. The athletic conference change is the latest step in JCU’s three-year, $100 million strategy to bolster the student experience, grow the academic portfolio, enhance the campus, and expand the institution’s reach.

The Blue Streaks will become the 10th member of the conference, which includes institutions from Ohio and Indiana that serve students well beyond the Midwest.

“Athletics has been an integral part of the student experience at John Carroll for more than a century and we are pleased to accept the invitation to join the NCAC during a pivotal time in our history,” said JCU President Al Miciak.

“Our board of directors and university leadership are committed to ongoing strategic investments that will ensure that the gift of a Jesuit education from John Carroll is available for generations to come,” Miciak said. “We are pleased to align with a group of academically and athletically competitive partners in the NCAC who enjoy national reach and reputation as high-ranking liberal arts institutions.”

Current NCAC full-time members include Denison University, DePauw University, Hiram College, Kenyon College, Oberlin College, Ohio Wesleyan University, Wabash College, Wittenberg University, and The College of Wooster. Affiliate members include Allegheny College, Earlham College, Transylvania University, and Washington & Jefferson College.

“I congratulate everyone at JCU for leaving their comfort zone and doing something bold,” said University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. “This will give student-athletes a chance to compete against regional schools and this competition will be strong on the fields of play as well as the classroom.

“I feel this is part of an evolution, and a great next step.”

The Blue Streaks will depart the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC), having been a member since the 1989–90 academic year. JCU also competed in the OAC from 1932–49. In between, JCU was a founding member of the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) in 1955, in which it competed for 34 years.

“We are grateful to the OAC and its partner institutions for more than 30 years of incredible rivalry and competition, and we look forward to maintaining our relationships with them both on and off the field,” said Miciak.

“It is bittersweet to lose our OAC rivalries," said JCU Director of Athletics Brian Polian, ’97, “and we will work to keep some intact. However, we are excited about developing new rivalries in this new era for JCU athletics.

“We work every day to attract the type of student who wants an exceptional Jesuit education and who wants to compete at the highest level of Division III athletics.”

The NCAC sponsors championships in 23 sports—11 for men and 12 for women. The 12 women's sports are among the most offered by any Division III conference. NCAC member institutions have collected 71 national team championships since the conference's first playing season, 1984–85.

The decision to join the NCAC is another step in JCU’s Inspired Futures strategy that includes the launch of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program—featuring two new nursing labs—and the debut of a College of Health. JCU’s investment in healthcare will also include new majors in Public Health (2024), Healthcare Administration (2025), and a Master of Science in Nursing (2025).

A three-year, $100 million investment in campus facilities kicked off in 2022 with renovations to the D.J. Lombardo Student Center, the Grasselli Library and Breen Learning Center, and multiple residence halls, and the construction of a state-of-the-art 100,000-square-foot Athletic, Wellness and Event Center, scheduled to open in 2025.

“We are thrilled with the progress to date on the implementation of our Inspired Futures strategy,” said Miciak. "These investments in our student experience signal our desire to innovate and evolve with the focus always remaining on successful outcomes for our students."