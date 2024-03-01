Help plan now for UH's Memorial Day parade

University Heights is home to the oldest and largest Memorial Day Parade in Greater Cleveland. With planning for this year’s event kicking off in early March, it’s not too early to get involved.

The 2024 UH Memorial Day theme is “A Better Tomorrow.”

Artist Robin VanLear will once again offer workshops for parade participants who want to work on creative costumes or vehicle decorations. To get things started, VanLear will offer a free Information & Brainstorming Session Wednesday, March 6, 6:30 p.m., in her studio at Coventry PEACE Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd.

At the introductory session, VanLear will meet with group leaders to discuss themes, brainstorm ideas, and identify needed materials. Participants will also have the opportunity to sign up for future workshops, hosted by VanLear and her team of artists.

The workshops will cost $25 per group, to help cover the cost of artists and materials, and are scheduled for weekday evenings and Sunday afternoons:

March 6, 6:30–7:30 p.m., Information & Brainstorming Session

March 20, 6:30–8:30 p.m., Teenager/Adult Workshop (15+ years)

April 7, 2–3:30 p.m., Family Workshop (3+ years w/adult)

April 10, 6:30–8:30 p.m., Teenager/Adult Workshop (15+ years)

April 28, 2–4 p.m., Teenager/Adult Workshop (15+ years)

May 5, 2–3:30 p.m., Family Workshop (3+ years w/adult)





For more information, visit www.universityheights.com.