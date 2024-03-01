CH-UH kindergartens host info nights
Beginning March 6, each Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District elementary school will host a Kindergarten Information Night for incoming and prospective families. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet school principals and teachers, ask questions, and take tours of the buildings.
To find the school that corresponds to your address, use the district’s online interactive boundary map, at www.chuh.org/InteractiveBoundariesMap.aspx.
Each information night will run from 6 to 7 p.m., on the following dates:
- Boulevard - Thursday, March 14
- Canterbury - Wednesday, March 13
- Fairfax - Tuesday, March 12
- Gearity Professional Development - Wednesday, March 13
- Noble - Tuesday, March 12
- Oxford - Thursday, March 14
- Roxboro - Wednesday, March 6
The district's kindergartens are full-day, tuition-free programs. Areas of instruction include music, art, Spanish, physical education, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).
For additional information, and to enroll in a district school, visit the CH-UH district's registration page, at www.chuh.org/RegistrationEnrollment.
Cathan Cavanaugh
Cathan Cavanaugh is the supervisor of communications for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District.