CH-UH kindergartens host info nights

Beginning March 6, each Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District elementary school will host a Kindergarten Information Night for incoming and prospective families. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet school principals and teachers, ask questions, and take tours of the buildings.

To find the school that corresponds to your address, use the district’s online interactive boundary map, at www.chuh.org/InteractiveBoundariesMap.aspx.

Each information night will run from 6 to 7 p.m., on the following dates:

Boulevard - Thursday, March 14

Canterbury - Wednesday, March 13

Fairfax - Tuesday, March 12

Gearity Professional Development - Wednesday, March 13

Noble - Tuesday, March 12

Oxford - Thursday, March 14

Roxboro - Wednesday, March 6

The district's kindergartens are full-day, tuition-free programs. Areas of instruction include music, art, Spanish, physical education, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

For additional information, and to enroll in a district school, visit the CH-UH district's registration page, at www.chuh.org/RegistrationEnrollment.