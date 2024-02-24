Library's eclipse-themed programs begin in March

On April 8, North America will experience a total solar eclipse, and Northeast Ohio will be one of the best viewing areas in the country. Heights Libraries is getting ready for the once-in-a-lifetime communitywide event with programs, information, and viewing opportunities.

Heights Libraries will distribute a limited number of eclipse kits at each branch beginning in mid-March. Each kit includes eclipse activities, reading suggestions, and two pairs of eclipse glasses. Customers must register to receive a kit, which will be available at each library branch on the following schedule:

• Coventry registration begins March 1; pick up March 15–22.

• Lee Road registration begins March 8, pick up March 22–29.

• Noble registration begins March 15; pick up March 29 through April 5.

• University Heights registration begins March 22; pick up April 5–12.

Other special eclipse events are listed below. Free eclipse glasses will be provided to each event’s attendees, provided they stay for the full program.



Total Solar Eclipse Preview, Wednesday, March 20, 7 p.m., at Lee Road Library, 2345 Lee Road. Learn what to expect on the day of the eclipse, get tips on how to view it safely, and explore its history and science. Chris Mentrek, nature educator, will lead the program.

Science Cafe: The Eclipse, Tuesday, March 26, 2 p.m., at Lee Road HKIC, 2340 Lee Road. A Nature Center of Shaker Lakes educator will answer questions about what an eclipse is, what makes this eclipse special, and more. Registration begins March 12.

Skywatchers Story Stop, Friday, March 29, 10:30 a.m., at Disciples Christian Church, 3663 Mayfield Road. Get ready for the eclipse with sun- , moon- , and star-themed stories, songs, and rhymes. For preschoolers; registration begins March 15.

Solarprinting: UV-Dyed Pencil Pouch, Tuesday, April 2, 2 p.m., at Lee Road Library, 2345 Lee Road. Wield the power of the sun by exploring the process of solar printmaking. Participants will learn how to make a sun-developed print on fabric, and print on a pencil pouch to take home. No experience is required; all materials will be provided. Registration begins March 19.

Blackout Party, Thursday, April 4, 6 p.m., at University Heights Library, 13866 Cedar Road. Join us for glow-in-the-dark fun and games in celebration of the eclipse.

Explorastory: Eclipse, Friday, April 5, 10:30 a.m., at Coventry Village Library, 1925 Coventry Road. Join us at the library for stories, an open-ended play, and exploration inspired by the upcoming eclipse. For ages 2–5.

Additional programs can be found online at heightslibrary.org.