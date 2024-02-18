A goodbye to Lee Road legend Chuck Preisch

For those who haven't heard, I'm sad to report that Charles "Chuck's Diner" Preisch passed away recently. This is an excerpt from his obituary, reprinted with his family's permission:

Charles “Chuck” Preisch, age 74, passed away Jan. 29, 2024, after a short hospitalization following a car accident.

Chuck was really looking forward to 2024. He would have been 75 years old in May, 45 years sober in June, and 50 years married in November. He hoped to celebrate with a visit back to Cleveland to eat at his favorite restaurants and play poker with some of his favorite people.

Chuck grew up in Lockport, N.Y., and dropped out of high school in May of his senior year. After a stint in the Navy, Chuck returned to school and earned an education degree, working primarily with children with special needs.

He met his future wife, Halle, while they were both counselors at a camp for disadvantaged and/or disabled kids. They raised their three children, Sada, Genie and Will, in Cleveland Heights.

After a few years of teaching, Chuck realized he wanted to be his own boss. With two maxed-out credit cards, a lot of enthusiasm, and little practical experience, he opened Chuck’s Breakfast & Lunch on Larchmere in November 1981. The tasty food, low prices, and Chuck’s infectious personality proved to be a winning combination. He went on to own and operate greasy spoons in several locations, the most beloved of which was Chuck’s Diner in its two spots on Lee Road. Many of the diner’s regulars were part of the local recovery community, of which Chuck was an active member. The diner employed high schoolers, the newly sober, and the recently released from jail, among others. Chuck was generous to a fault, handing out large Christmas bonuses, and giving employees second, third, and sometimes fourth chances. The diner made him a local celebrity in the Heights, recognized every time he was out.

After 30 years in Cleveland, Chuck and Halle moved to Portland, Ore., to be closer to their kids. Chuck was thrilled to be a grandpa. He never missed a chance to tell his family that he loved them.