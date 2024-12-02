LWV presents Feb. 19 program on 'Preserving Democracy'

On Presidents Day, Feb. 19, 6:30–8:30 p.m., the CH-UH Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland, in partnership with Heights Libraries, will present “A Citizen’s Guide to Preserving Democracy.”

Comprising a documentary video and subsequent discussion, the event will be held at the Lee Road Library, in meeting rooms A and B.

The video presents an interview/discussion between politician and author Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, and PBS correspondent Hari Sreenivasan.

Their discussion is illustrated by examples of positive actions (beginning with The Great Lakes Civility Project) explored in Haass’ best-selling book, The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens.

Following the video viewing, small-group discussion with other attendees will focus on qualities of citizenship that are both valued and needed in the United States of America.

Copies of Haass’ book will be on display at the event. The program is free, and reservations are not required; light snacks will be provided.

“A Citizen’s Guide to Preserving Democracy” is a public-media initiative from The WNET Group. A teaser of the video can be viewed at https://video.ideastream.org/video/a-citizens-guide-to-preserving-democracy-teaser-trailer-tnfm/.