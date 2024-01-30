UH takes social-media leap to Threads

Say goodbye to the old and hello to the new—University Heights City Hall is on Threads.

As of Jan. 1, city government officially abandoned the toxicity of X (formerly Twitter) in favor of Threads. Via this additional social media platform, UH plans to share positive news with residents, as well as Northeast Ohio.

Launched in 2023, Threads is the latest app from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The platform looks a lot like Twitter, with a feed of text-based posts, in addition to photos and videos. To join Threads, log in via your Instagram account.