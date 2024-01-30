Meals on Wheels needs CH volunteers

The Cleveland Heights Meals on Wheels program delivers two meals—one hot and one cold—four days a week to about 20 homebound senior citizens.

The organization is looking for additional volunteers to help one day a week, from approximately 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To volunteer, or to request the meal service for yourself or a family member, contact the Cleveland Heights Office on Aging by phone (216-691-7342) or by e-mail (cneal@clevelandheights.gov).

The city’s Meals on Wheels program is operated by volunteers, with some staff support from the CH Office on Aging. The organization is self-funded; clients pay $7.25 per day for the two meals. Donations are welcome, and help the organization subsidize a few clients.

For more information about the program, visit https://chparks.com/509/Meals-on-Wheels.