Library offers grant-funded maker residencies

Heights Libraries is looking for two makers for its new maker-in-residence program. The program’s goal is to showcase local makers and engage the community in a creative space where they can learn from, and appreciate, creative experts, and participate in the creative process.

Makers can apply for one of two paid, two-month residency programs, one taking place in the summer (June 1 through July 30) and one in the fall (Sept. 1 through Oct. 31). Makers will receive a stipend of $1,000 per month, for a total of $2,000. The application deadline is March 1.

"A maker-in-residence program is an opportunity for local creatives and artists to showcase their talents while engaging with the community through collaborative works of art,” said Derrick Mason, Heights Libraries continuing education manager and manager of the library’s Heights Knowledge and Innovation Center (HKIC). “The program is for illustrators, painters, musicians, multi-media artists, designers, digital artists, and more. It is for anyone with a creative spark and willingness to share that knowledge with others.”

The makers-in-residence will have dedicated space in the HKIC on Lee Road, and will be expected to share their work with the community through public programs and open-studio hours.

“Knowledge and innovation are what the HKIC is all about,” said Mason. “It was a natural progression to start a maker-in-residence program and connect with artists who understand the intersection of art and technology. Our learning spaces are equipped with technologies to bring ideas to realization. Whether you want to record a podcast, learn about photography, teach yourself guitar, or design a 3D print model, you can do that in the HKIC.”

Makers will be required to host at least two hours of public studio time per week and offer two free workshops to the public each month.

The maker-in-residence program is funded in part by a generous grant from the Cyrus Eaton Foundation.

The application, and additional details, can be found on the Heights Libraries’ website, heightslibrary.org. Applicants with additional questions should e-mail continuing education/HKIC staff at techexpert@heightslibrary.org or call 216-932-3600, ext. 1221.