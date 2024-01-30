Learn how birds sing 'winter into spring'

Have you noticed that some of the first spring bird songs begin as early as late January? By March, resident birds are already claiming their territories and advertising for mates.

Quiet Clean Heights invites the public to a talk with Lisa Rainsong, “Singing Winter into Spring: bird songs as the snow thaws.” The free program will take place at the Lee Road Library on Feb. 21, 7–8 p.m. (Doors open at 6:45 p.m.) Cookies will be provided.

A longtime Cleveland Institute of Music professor, Rainsong now teaches classes and presents programs and in-service training throughout Ohio on the music of nature. On Feb. 21, she will share her field recordings and photos of avian singers while explaining how to listen and learn their songs.

“I very much enjoy doing late winter/early spring birdsong programs,” said Rainsong. “People are ready for signs of spring, and it's much easier to begin learning birdsong when only the year-round residents are singing.”

At the event, Quiet Clean Heights will briefly discuss human hearing, the importance of soundscape quality, and emerging concerns about noise impacts to birds and other living creatures.

The program will help attendees hone their bird-identification and listening skills, and learn to recognize our year-round avian neighbors by ear as they sing winter into spring.

Learn more about Rainsong at www.listeninginnature.com, and about Quiet Clean Heights at www.quietcleanheights.com.