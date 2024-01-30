HRRC announces February classes
Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC), 2520 Noble Road in Cleveland Heights, will two classes in February:
- Feb. 5, 7–9 p.m., Common Household Repairs. The fee for this class is $25.
- Feb. 15, 7–9 p.m., Sinks and Counters. This class will cover how to install a new counter and sink. The class fee is $25.
Income-based discounts of 50 to 100 percent are available for those who qualify.
To register for any HRRC class, visit http://hrrc-ch.org or call 216-381-6100, ext. 16.
Anne Marie Goodfriend
Anne Marie Goodfriend is the education coordinator at Home Repair Resource Center.
Volume 17, Issue 2, Posted 4:36 PM, 01.30.2024