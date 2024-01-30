Friends of Cain Park seeks new board members

Friends of Cain Park (FCP), an all-volunteer, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports Cain Park by raising funds and awareness, is seeking new members to join its board of directors. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28.

Since 1991, the Friends have provided more than $200,000 to help fund Cain Park’s programming, and promote and preserve the park as an historical, artistic and educational resource for Northeast Ohio. FCP funds live music and other performances, art festival awards, stipends for non-union actors, and park beautification projects.

Community members interested in furthering FCP’s mission are invited to apply to join its volunteer board. Each board member is asked to make an annual contribution in an amount of their choosing, because the board asks other individuals and foundations to support staff, programs and projects. While they receive no pay, board members have an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the Cleveland Heights community.

Currently comprising eight members, FCP’s board has begun to create a more formal operating approach. As part of its continued growth, the board seeks to add new talents and perspectives.

It seeks new members who are:

available to attend monthly board meetings and volunteer at events, including the Cain Park Arts Festival;

interested in community development and involvement;

have a background or experience in any of the following: other board service, development (grant writing, fundraising), finance, legal services, accounting, tax services, event management, nonprofit management, community development, education, theater, social media, marketing.





Once all applications have been received, the board will review and discuss applicants’ interests and qualifications. Applicants selected to move on to the next stage will then meet with the board to learn more. New board members will be selected based on interest, commitment to the mission, and broadening the diversity of the current board.

The application is available online at https://bit.ly/FCPBoardApp.

All applicants will be contacted no later than March 31.