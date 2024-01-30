Forest Hill Church celebrates Black history and culture

Black History Month is an annual celebration of Black culture which aims to eradicate discrimination and encourage racial equality. Again this year, as it has done for the past 13 years, Forest Hill Church (FHC) proudly presents a full month of Black History Celebration events.

This year’s theme is “Black Women: Crowned with Glory.” This year, FHC’s Black History Education Committee has chosen to recognize 10 exceptional Black womxn who exemplify the fruits of the spirit: love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness/generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

All events are free and open to the public—though some events offer sweets and treats for sale.

Feb. 4: Family Fun Movie Night, 4–6 p.m. Join FHC for a free screening of “The Little Mermaid” (PG). Bring the whole family to enjoy this modern take on a childhood classic. Grab some popcorn and Kool-Aid for just a buck.

Feb. 11: Fruits of the Spirit Reveal, 12:30–2 p.m. Join FHC for an interactive skit, reveal, and discussion featuring church members.

Feb. 18: Soul Food Potluck, 3:30–7 p.m. FHC’s got the meats, you bring the treats! Soul food is feel-good food. What dishes made you feel good growing up? Bring your favorite side dish or dessert to the potluck and share the love as FHC celebrates Black culture.

Feb. 25: A Time for Joy: Annual of African-American Music, 6:30–9 p.m. Join FHC for a celebration of the majesty of all that is Black music. This year’s event will honor many of the powerful and legendary Black women of song. Featured performers are Alexander Wright, vocalist; Sterling Cozza, pianist; Griffin Fink, bassist; and Gabriel P. Jones, drummer. In addition, there will be a bake sale before and after the concert.

Forest Hill Church (https://fhcpresb.org/), a welcoming and affirming community, is located at 3031 Monticello Blvd., in Cleveland Heights.