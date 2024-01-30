Cumberland pool community meeting was reassuring

To the Editor:

Thanks to Cleveland Heights Parks & Recreation for providing the Jan. 17 opportunity to view the initial concept proposals for Cumberland Pool. [Director of Parks & Recreation Kelly] Ledbetter's promise to the standing-room-only gathering to provide uninterrupted pool recreation during the 2024 pool season and restoration of the toddler pool prior to the 2024 summer season was reassuring.

The meeting provided residents the opportunity to review and comment on three initial pool concepts. However, the meeting organizers could have calmed some initial mistrust and been more respectful of the attendees by providing the following information:

Timeline Financing Budget Cleveland Heights priority for the financing of the pool reconstruction Gap analysis of the current pool amenities and uses and the possible future pool amenities and uses Process for review of and thought regarding the residents’ feedback Plans for future meetings The overall decision process





The tremendous resident turnout showed the investment of the community in both maintaining, restoring and improving Cleveland Heights’ aquatic recreation.