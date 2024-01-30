Cleveland Heights City Council meeting highlights 12-21-2023

DECEMBER 21, 2023 - special meeting

Council members present were Council Vice President Craig Cobb, Janine Boyd, Tony Cuda, Gail Larson, and Anthony Mattox Jr. The mayor was not present; Council President Melody Joy Hart attended remotely; and Davida Russell was not present. Also present were Addie Balester, clerk of council, and William Hanna, law director. The meeting ran for 20 minutes.

Both Finance Director Andrew Unetic and Planning and Development Director Eric Zamft were present to provide background information on legislation and answers to council questions.

Mr. Unetic announced he will retire at the end of the year. He said his departure was no reflection on the mayor, administration, or council but that he wishes to spend more time with his family.

Council removed from the agenda a resolution regarding a ceasefire in Gaza and referred it to the Committee of the Whole to allow all council members time to discuss the matter.

On first reading and as emergency measures, council:

Authorized year-end changes to the 2023 budget, resulting in a net decrease of $8.9 million.

Amended city ordinances regarding municipal income tax to conform to the state budget bill, House Bill 33.

Authorized on-street overnight permit parking on portions of Kensington, Hillcrest, Belmar, Glenmont, and Eddington roads, and suspended prohibitions of overnight parking on portions of Mayfield, Euclid Heights, Derbyshire, Surrey, Bellfield, Middlehurst, Hampshire, Grandview, Superior Park, Yorkshire, Norfolk, and Overlook roads until Dec. 31, 2024.

Council authorized application for a grant from the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission under the Community Planning Grant program.





All council members expressed appreciation and good wishes to Finance Director Unetic, thanking him for his outstanding work and responsiveness to council requests.

LWV Observer: Jill Tatem.

Meeting packets, legislation, and other information can be found on the city website at: https://www.clevelandheights.com/1142/2021-Agendas-and-Minutes.

Videos of council meetings can be viewed on the “City of Cleveland Heights, OH” YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/ClevelandHeightsOH.