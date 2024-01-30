CH CRC seeks community input at Feb. 12 meeting

Cleveland Heights City Resolution 176-2022, passed by CH City Council on Dec. 5, 2022, established a Charter Review Commission (CRC) to review the Cleveland Heights City Charter and make recommendations for charter amendments.

The commission was instructed to review the 2017 CRC report, and interview and consult current and former staff, current and former elected officials, and anyone else deemed appropriate by the commission.

The CRC would also like to hear from the Cleveland Heights community and learn what community members consider important for the city charter and city government, which has gone through some growing pains in the past few years. The CRC wants input regarding how we can all make the system function better.

To that end, while all CRC meetings are open to the public—and time at each is reserved for public comment—the CRC will hold a special community meeting on Feb. 12, 6–8 p.m., at the Cleveland Heights Community Center. At the meeting, CRC members hope to learn what residents feel is important to have in the CH charter.

CRC meetings usually take place in the executive conference room at City Hall, and are recorded and posted on YouTube. The agenda for all meetings is available on the city's website, along with links to the minutes and videos from all past meetings. CH residents can e-mail questions to crc@clevelandheights.gov.

The CRC comprises nine members—six appointed by city council, and three appointed by the mayor and approved by city council. Council approved the final three CRC members on June 22, 2023, and the first CRC meeting occurred on July 12. Since that first meeting, the commission has met on a regular basis.

The CRC has put a great deal of work into reviewing the current CH City Charter as well as all recommendations made by the 2017 commission. Currently, the CRC is in the process of interviewing a number of current and former elected officials.