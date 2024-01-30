Celebrate 2023 mini-grants on Feb. 6

The Neighborhood Mini-Grant program administered by FutureHeights had its biggest year ever in 2023, awarding 21 projects a total of $15,392.

All community members are invited to a celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 6–7:30 p.m., where award recipients will talk about their impactful community-building efforts and initiatives in Cleveland Heights and University Heights. The event will be hosted virtually via Zoom.

To register, visit the FutureHeights website, www.futureheights.org/2023-neighborhood-mini-grant-celebration/.

The Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program offers up to $1,000 in funding for neighborhood-level projects. Annually, there are two rounds of funding, once in the spring and once in fall. The deadline to apply for spring 2024 is March 15.

For information on the program, and to apply, visit www.futureheights.org/programs/community-building-programs/minigrants/

FutureHeights is grateful to the Cedars Legacy Fund for its ongoing support of the Neighborhood Mini-Grant program.

Anyone with questions regarding either the Feb. 6 celebration or the mini-grant program should send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org.