Artful presents third annual Art for the Masses

On Feb. 24, ARTFUL invites the community to its to the third annual ART for the Masses at the Coventry PEACE Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will offer art for sale at prices not to exceed $250.

It’s designed to connect local fine artists with community members and potential buyers, and offers attendees an opportunity to meet the artists in an informal atmosphere, where they can start or grown their art collections.