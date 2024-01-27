Stone Oven's owners announce its sale

To the Editor:

It's time to pass the torch.

After nearly three decades of having the pleasure of serving our community in Cleveland Heights and beyond, Tatyana and I have decided that now is the time to hand over the reins of The Stone Oven.

When we opened the store—exactly 29 years ago—we never imagined that we were creating something more than a “mom-and-pop” bakery cafe. We clearly remember the first day we opened, Jan 23, 1995, and sitting anxiously at this very same high-top bar wondering if anyone would walk in. Mind you, this was pre-social media and the only way customers knew we were opening our store was from seeing our “coming soon” sign while walking by the store during construction.

To our amazement people did walk in, and they never stopped. It has been our life's work and obsession ever since. Besides giving us the means to support our family, The Stone Oven has given us a sense of pride and satisfaction (not to mention local celebrity) that we never anticipated.

But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and Tatyana and I recognize that now is the time bid farewell. And the timing couldn’t be better given the demands our new grandson, Noah, is placing on us.

We are so thrilled to have found a Cleveland Heights couple who appreciate what Stone Oven represents and who share our commitment to our community. We feel that The Stone Oven will be in good hands for many years to come, and are confident that the business will continue to thrive under its new ownership.

We wish to thank all of our neighbors as well as the city of Cleveland Heights for their patronage and support over the past 30 years. It has truly been an amazing (albeit sometimes terrifying) experience that we would not have exchanged for any other.

However, you haven’t seen the last of us. Tatyana and I are not going anywhere, and you will still see us out and about and certainly at The Stone Oven—a 30-year addiction to bread and croissants is not easily overcome. Be sure to stop over and say hello.

Editor's note: This letter arrived just as the February issue was going to press. More details about the sale and new owners will be published in the March print edition and online.