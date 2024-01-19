Jan. 26 PEACE Pops event spotlights art and community

On Friday, Jan. 26, 6–9 p.m., the first PEACE Pops event of 2024 will focus on “Art of Community.” Held at the Coventry PEACE Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd., the evening’s activities will include an art exhibit featuring works by Greater Cleveland artists.

There will also be a hands-on art-making workshop with ARTFUL artist Amy Neuman, as well as a workshop with Lake Erie Ink. Free snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Live music will be presented by Etiquette, and enhanced by dancers—including a giant dancing puppet by Robin VanLear and Art Acts, Ltd. ARTFUL members will hold open studios, and there will be a photo booth, as well as featured vendors.

PEACE Pops is a celebration of art and community which takes place on the last Fridays of January, April, July, and October. The quarterly events are free and open to the public, with the community invited into the Coventry PEACE building to tour open studios, listen to live music, and participate in hands-on art-making and other creative activities. The events are intended to connect the Heights and Greater Cleveland community with PEACE Campus member organizations and artists.

PEACE Pops is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.

For more information, visit https://artfulcleveland.org.