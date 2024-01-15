Library welcomes new board member

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library System announces the appointment of its newest board member, Hallie Turnberrez, whose term began in January.

She will serve a seven-year term on the library board, replacing outgoing board president Max Gerboc, whose seven-year term ended in December.

Turnberrez is a staff attorney at the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court and a member of the University Heights Civil Service Commission. She graduated from the Case Western Reserve University School of Law and has lived in University Heights for seven years.

"I am passionate about community engagement—especially in relation to the few community spaces that are free for all people,” said Turnberrez. “Libraries are one of the few remaining guaranteed free spaces in society. This means libraries are now even more important to the health of the community."

“Public service is a core value of mine,” Turnberrez added, “and I strive to serve where my skill set is needed.”

Gerboc was appointed to the library board in 2016, and his tenure included the purchase of the Coventry PEACE Park and building, the COVID-19 pandemic, the elimination of fines, and the beginning of the Noble Neighborhood branch renovation.

“We will truly miss Max’s passion and support of our mission,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. “He also was very supportive of the library staff, and had great respect for them, which they in turn deeply appreciated.”

Gerboc’s parting message to staff and the Heights library community included a call to action. “Threats abound and are real, so if you love the library and care about its future, get involved,” he said. ”Take advantage of the incredible programming, learn something new, consume some media for pure pleasure and for free, apply to join the board, join the Friends, etc. Whatever your passion, you can find some way to express it through the library.”

Gerboc has been succeeded as board president by Vikas Turakhia, who previously served as vice president and chair of the operations committee.