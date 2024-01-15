Crenshaw and Trimble join school board

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District has welcomed two new members to its Board of Education, Gabe Crenshaw and Phil Trimble.

Crenshaw and Trimble, who were elected in November, took the oath of office at the board’s Jan. 9 organizational meeting.

Crenshaw is a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, along with her husband and their oldest daughter. Their youngest currently attends Heights High, and all three of their children attended Fairfax Elementary School and Roxboro Middle School.

Crenshaw was appointed to the Heights Libraries Board in 2020 and finished her term as its president. She has served in various leadership roles in CH-UH parent groups, including as president of the Roxboro Middle School PTA and as diversity chair of the Heights High PTSA.

“As an education equity advocate with more than 20 years of professional experience working with students and educators, I recognized and welcomed the opportunity to add cultural competency to the Board of Education,” said Crenshaw.

Trimble, a data scientist for Cox Communications, has lived in the Noble neighborhood for 15 years. His daughter attended Noble Elementary School and is now a student at Monticello Middle School. This is his first elected position.

“I chose to run for office to bring the perspective of a current middle-school parent (and recent elementary-school parent) to the Board of Education,” said Trimble. “I’m a proud product of public education and am looking forward to working with the board to keep our district strong, well-funded, and equitable for the kids and families that we serve.”

Crenshaw and Trimble are taking over for departing board members Beverly Wright and Jim Posch, each of whom served two four-year terms, and did not seek re-election.

“It has been a privilege to serve with Beverly and Jim, who leave a legacy of equitable decision-making and genuine care for Heights schools. I am especially proud of their immeasurable contributions to the fight for fair school funding in Ohio,” said Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby. “I have worked with Gabe and Phil, both dedicated Heights parents, in various capacities over the years, and I look forward to benefiting from their experience and insight as board members.”

Also at the Jan. 9 meeting, the board elected Jodi Sourini as president, Malia Lewis as vice president, and Crenshaw as treasurer pro tem for 2024.