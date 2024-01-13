HRRC's electrical series for women begins Jan. 17

Beginning Jan. 17, Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC), located at 2520 Noble Road in Cleveland Heights, will offer its six-week Home How-To Electrical Series for Women.

The classes take place on Wednesday evenings, 7–9 p.m., and will cover the basics of electricity. The weekly classes run through Feb. 21.

The fee for this series is $150. Income-based discounts of 50 percent to 100 percent are available for those who qualify.

To register for this series, and any HRRC class, visit http://hrrc-ch.org or call 216-381-6100, ext. 16.