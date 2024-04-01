Cuda is new CH City Council president

In its first meeting of 2024, Cleveland Heights City Council convened an organizational meeting to swear in the three council members elected in November, and select a council president and vice president.

At the Jan. 2 meeting, Gail Larson and Jim Petras took the oath of office. (Janine Boyd was sworn in at her home, on Jan. 1, by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Shirley Strickland Saffold.)

Davida Russell was then elected president pro tem, and presided over the nominations for council president.

Council Member Anthony Mattox Jr. nominated Gail Larson, who declined; Mattox subsequently nominated Janine Boyd. Larson nominated Council Member Tony Cuda.

Cuda was elected president by a 5-2 vote, in which he, Cobb, Larson, Petras and Russell voted for him, and Boyd and Mattox voted for Boyd.

After taking the oath of office as council president, Cuda presided over the remainder of the meeting, which saw Russell elected as council vice president by a unanimous vote.

To view the council meeting, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXhrLmlTEA8.