What's going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.

Elder Abuse - The Legal Issues. The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland will present on legal rights and remedies for survivors of elder abuse and their loved ones. A Q&A will follow. Registration required at heightslibrary.org.

Lee Road Branch - via Zoom

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Thursday, Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m.

Unpacking Our History Discussion: Slavery's Legacy in Health and Medicine Part 1. This session of the monthly series will focus on medicine in colonial America and on slave plantations. Hosted on Zoom ID: 8236485349. Passcode: 691353.

Noble Neighborhood Branch at the DCC

Disciples Christian Church, 3663 Mayfield Road, 216-291-5665

Monday, Jan. 15, and ongoing

Noble Voices Oral History Interviews. Share your Noble memories for the record as part of the Noble Voices Oral History Project. Starting Jan. 15 and continuing through April, community members can sign up for short, one-on-one recorded interviews with library staff to have their stories preserved. Call 216-291-5665 for more information or to schedule an interview.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Monday, Jan. 22, 7 p.m.

Medicare 101. Are you turning 65? Are you retiring? Do you know how to enroll in Medicare? Do you understand your Medicare plan options? To learn the answers to these questions and more, join Marcy Rosenthal, a licensed Medicare insurance consultant from MCC Inc., for a free, educational “Medicare 101.”