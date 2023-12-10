Register early for Cain Park 2024 resident discounts

Before one season at Cain Park ends, the roster of concerts and events for the following year is already being planned.

While performing rights have been granted for 2024 musical theater productions and contracts signed for nationally touring artists, the summer lineup can’t be announced until later, due to contractual agreements.

However, Cleveland Heights residents don’t have to wait to register for ticket discounts and other benefits for Cain Park’s upcoming 86th season. And becoming a Cain Park-registered resident is easier than ever before: Presenting a current Ohio driver’s license or Ohio state I.D. with a Cleveland Heights address at the Cain Park offices at Cleveland Heights City Hall is all that is required.

Registered residents receive a passcode that grants them a $3 discount per ticket, on top of any additional discounts they may qualify for, such as senior, student or military. Residents also qualify for a 15% discount for opening weekend performances of every Alma Theater show, and early access to premium seating at all ticketed events.

For the second time, a Residents’ Week will supplant Residents’ Day at Cain Park, but this year the week will take place at CH City Hall to facilitate parking and access. Residents’ Week is scheduled for Monday, April 8, through Saturday, April 13, from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

Registering in advance of Residents’ Week allows patrons the option of purchasing tickets online or over the phone. Cleveland Heights resident tickets appear online as pink seats during Residents’ Week and can be accessed by entering one’s passcode. Senior, student and military discounts are not available online. Cleveland Heights residents who registered last year are eligible for all benefits one year from the date of registration.

For additional information, or to arrange to register at City Hall, call 216-291-3669.

Non-Cleveland Heights residents can receive discounts by becoming a member of Friends of Cain Park, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that has raised funds for, and awareness of, Cain Park since 1991. Cleveland Heights residents who love Cain Park are encouraged to join, too. Go to https://friendsofcainpark.org/ for more information.