Reaching Heights seeks new director

Reaching Heights is a vibrant, local nonprofit whose staff and volunteers are passionate about public education, racial equity, and supporting the Cleveland Heights-University Heights public schools. For the past 10 years, Reaching Heights has been led by Krista Hawthorne, who will retire at the end of this school year.

The Reaching Heights Board of Directors is now undertaking a search for a new executive director who will continue to build on Hawthorne’s excellent work. The successful candidate will be committed to the Heights public schools and community engagement.

To learn more about Reaching Heights and the job posting, visit www.reachingheights.org.

For more than 30 years, Reaching Heights has encouraged the community to stay informed about and engaged with Heights public schools. Reaching Heights believes all students deserve the best education possible, and successful schools are a key component to successful communities. Reaching Heights events and programs support and celebrate the students and teachers in the CH-UH City School District.





