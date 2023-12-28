PEACE Park renovation begins with demolition

On Nov. 13, Regency Construction began the first phase of Heights Libraries’ Coventry PEACE Park renovation with the demolition of the original, 30-year-old playground. The demo took roughly two weeks, and included the removal of all playground equipment and associated plants.



“It was bittersweet,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. “The playground was at the end of its life, and it held such wonderful memories for the community. But we are looking forward to the new playground, and the new life it will breathe into not only the library’s programming and activities, but the neighborhood as a whole.”



The playground area is now smooth and free of debris. The sled-riding hill is intact, so sledding can continue this winter.



A groundbreaking for the construction of the new park and playground will take place in late February or early March. Most of the work will be complete by late May, except for the installation of the large cardinal-shaped play structure, which will be installed in October 2024.

The Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries—the Heights Libraries foundation—continues to fundraise for the park, through direct donations and through the sale of wooden keepsakes made of pieces of the old play structures. Contact the foundation by sending an e-mail to ksweeney@heightslibrary.org.



For updates on the project, visit heightslibrary.org.