Heights Arts’ ARTbar season heats up

The first 2024 concert in Heights Arts’ ARTbar series—events that mix specialized cocktails, music, and poetry—will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m., with a group sure to bring the heat.

Surrounded by the Prismatic exhibition, guests will sip drinks while experiencing a performance by William Reed Simon’s Hot Club of Cleveland—an acoustic jazz ensemble that harkens back to the historically famous Hot Club of France, a group formed in the 1930s to champion the genre. Simon describes the group’s sound as “jazz, swing with mid-century European influences as well as bebop and blues.”

“It seems every city has a 'Hot Club,' focusing more or less on swing with varying influences,” Simon said. “I figured it was time for Cleveland to be represented by that name.”

During ARTbar events, Heights Arts’ gallery space at 2175 Lee Road transforms into a lounge-style environment, complete with seasonal ARTini drinks. The series features Northeast Ohio-based musicians selected by Heights Arts’ Music Community Team (comprising local arts professionals and enthusiasts).

As a violinist, Simon has played with many of the area’s top jazz musicians, including as a guest performer with the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra. He will be joined by Aidan Plank on bass and Jackie Warren on piano. Plank, a bassist in the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and Cleveland Jazzworks, is an instructor at Kent State University and Cuyahoga Community College’s JazzFest Academy. Warren, meanwhile, holds the title of 2018 Tri-C Jazz Legend of the Year. An acclaimed pianist, Warren has performed at venues such as New York’s Lincoln Center.

Audience members will hear more than just the musical arts at the January event. Also featured will be the poetry of Cleveland-based critic, poet, theater director, and actor Christine Howey. Formerly the poet laureate for Cleveland Heights, Howey was named Best Critic in Ohio by The Press Club of Cleveland and the Society of Professional Journalists. She feels the cross-disciplinary collaboration is an organic one.

“I always think of poetry as music, so it seems like a natural fit for me,” Howey said. “And I anticipate that this collaboration will create some interesting friction and juxtapositions that will enhance both aspects of the performance.”

Interested guests can purchase tickets for this event—or another upcoming ARTBar, including those featuring internationally acclaimed percussionist Jamey Haddad (in May) and the Dan Bruce Trio (in July)—at www.heightsarts.org.