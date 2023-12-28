FutureHeights invites Heights businesses to set the Music Hop stage

Anticipation is already building for the upcoming 2024 Heights Music Hop, and FutureHeights invites Heights business owners to actively participate.

This year’s hop is planned for Saturday, Sept. 28, and planning is underway for an unforgettable evening of music, artistry, and community spirit. Starting this year, the Heights Music Hop will be an event that takes placed on last Saturday of September, on a recurring basis.

Heights businesses participate in the Heights Music Hop by transforming their establishments into venues for hosting live bands, and their participation is pivotal. FutureHeights invites all Heights businesses and business districts to be part of this annual event, and thanks those who have participated.

If your establishment is interested in serving as a venue for the Heights Music Hop, FutureHeights asks that you express your interest by Jan. 31. Detailed information regarding payment and sponsorship will be provided in February.

Join FutureHeights in creating a celebration that echoes the unique character of this community with the 2024 Heights Music Hop, and making it a night to remember.

For additional information, or to express your interest, send an e-mail to kbufford@futureheights.org, or call 216-320-1423 x106.