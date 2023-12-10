When I first noticed the yard sign by Boulevard Elementary School that reads “Every minute counts,” it resonated with me. I am in my eighth decade of life, and my husband is in his ninth. I want to make the most of every minute I’ve got!

A few weeks later, at a meeting that included Boulevard’s social worker, Caryl Yoo, I discovered that the sign is part of a districtwide campaign to increase student attendance. Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby coined the phrase and used it while communicating district goals to staff at the start of the school year.

At Boulevard, encouraging attendance is a schoolwide project that starts with creating a school climate that is “. . . safe, caring and inviting—a place children want to be and a place where families are proud to send their children,” said Yoo.

Yoo leads Boulevard’s effort to support students in coming to school every day, being on time and staying all day. The message is simple: “We want you here, and we miss you when you are gone.”

Regular attendance is more than a slogan for Yoo and the Boulevard team. Every minute in school does matter! One has to be in school to benefit from the expert teaching and rich array of support that helps children thrive, develop a sense of belonging, and learn. Students fall behind academically and socially when they are not in school. Closing achievement gaps is hard to do. Preventing them is preferable. Establishing regular attendance habits is real prevention.

Following up with absent students is a daily affair. The school district sends text reminders and e-mail nudges, and teachers frequently make calls when their students are absent.

Last year’s attendance rate at Boulevard was just above 91 percent, close to the “chronic absence” level defined by the Ohio Department of Education. This year’s goal is 93 percent.

A bulletin board in the school entry hall has a series of bar graphs that show the attendance rate for each grade for the previous week, and whether it meets the attendance goal. Things are going well. At the end of November, four of the six grade levels exceeded the target. First grade led the pack with more than 95 percent of kids in class—the level the state defines as successful. Kindergarteners and third- and fifth-graders all had rates above 94 percent.

On Tuesdays, Yoo announces which grade level has earned the attendance trophy for the week. The whole school cheers. She then delivers a trophy to each class in the winning grade. The kids love it. She does, too.

Her work goes beyond cheerleading. Yoo tracks daily attendance for each of the 260 students. Her color-coded spreadsheet makes it easy to spot individuals whose absence is falling into the danger zone—greater than 10 percent. The numbers trigger greater school involvement. Yoo offers resources, guidance and problem-solving support to parents.

“Things happen,” explained Yoo. Housing, transportation and family illness can create barriers. Many parents have jobs that begin before school. The school does offer before- and after-school care, but it costs money. In many cases, older siblings or extended family take charge of getting Boulevard students to school.

“Our parents are doing their best. We want to work with them to solve problems. We are in this together,” said Yoo. “This is all about trust and establishing our shared goals for their children.” Simple steps can lead to improvement, even when there are difficult underlying issues.

“Every minute counts” communicates great messages: Time is precious. How you use it has consequences. Attending school is essential, and every student is important!