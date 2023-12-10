Dobama invites audiences to a 'Wake'

Dobama Theatre will present the Ohio premiere of “At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen,” Jan. 26 through Feb. 18.

Drag star Courtney Berringers welcomes you to her wake in this two-person tour de force, by playwright Terry Guest, that Sarasota Magazine said is “bound to hit your heart.”

Courtney has recently died—but make no mistake: this isn’t your grandma’s funeral. There will be no black frocks, no perfumed flowers, and definitely no crying. This is a celebration. “At the Wake of A Dead Drag Queen” is a play about the fine art of drag—from African gods and goddesses to Trina and Whitney Houston. This irreverent, funny, and moving play thoughtfully uses storytelling, drama, and drag to celebrate Blackness and southern queerness, while exploring identity, illness, and the narratives we construct for ourselves.

The play has been produced across the United States, and playwright Guest has performed it himself several times. Guest recently achieved critical acclaim for the Chicago premiere of his new play, “The Magnolia Ballet,” for which he received a grant from the National New Play Network’s David Goldman Fund for Best New American Play.

This production launches Dobama’s Full Circle program, which focuses on connecting audiences with organizations relevant to each production. Because “At the Wake” deals heavily with the health disparities facing BIPOC LGBTQ+ people living with HIV, Dobama is partnering with the AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland to provide free testing, resources and information to audiences.

Dobama has also employed local drag queen Onya Nurve as a consultant, to help ensure that the production is rehearsed and performed with cultural competency. There will be pre- and post-show discussions throughout the run; visit Dobama’s website for details.

Dobama’s production will feature Jason Eno*, Dan Hendrock*, Adam Rawlings, and Corin B. Self, with scenic design by Ben Needham, lighting design by Benjamin E. Gantose, sound design by Megan Culley, costume design by Suwatana Rockland, props design by Vanessa Cook, intimacy direction by Casey Venema and Colin Anderson, and technical direction by Jeremy Paul. The show is stage managed by Joel Rathbone*, and at the helm is director Preston Crowder. (* Denotes Actors’ Equity Association members.)

Dobama is a union, professional theatre dedicated to producing important new plays that have yet to premiere in the region. The theatre offers a need-based Pay What You Can program for all performances—simply show up to the box office one hour prior to curtain, and any available seat may be purchased for $1 or more.

For a complete performance schedule, ticket prices, and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre Box Office at 216-932-3396, or visit www.dobama.org/drag-queen.